ACC seizes 22 sacks of documents linked to ex-minister Saifuzzaman’s wealth in Ctg

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) recovered 22 sacks of documents tied to the wealth of former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed during a raid in Chattogram in the early hours of today (21 September).

A team led by ACC Deputy Director Moshiur Rahman, who heads the taskforce investigating corruption allegations against Saifuzzaman, carried out the operation in the Shikalbaha area under Karnaphuli Police Station and found the documents stored in a roadside shop.

“Acting on a tip-off, we learned the papers were hidden at the house of Ilias, driver of Saifuzzaman’s wife Rukmila Zaman. Sensing a raid, they were shifted to a nearby shop,” Moshiur told The Business Standard. “We have recovered 22 sacks of documents from that shop. These will be vital for the investigation.”

The raid followed the arrest of two of Saifuzzaman’s close aides – Md Abdul Aziz, 39, and Utpal Pal, 51—on Wednesday (17 September) in the city’s Double Mooring area. Investigators said Utpal, a former assistant general manager (AGM) of Aramit PLC and the ex-minister’s personal aide, allegedly managed overseas properties and coordinated fund transfers from Bangladesh to Dubai and then to the UK and other destinations. Aziz, also an AGM of Aramit, is accused of managing properties purchased under Saifuzzaman’s name.

Both men were placed on a five-day remand after being produced in court on Thursday. The ACC also seized two laptops and two mobile phones believed to contain key evidence of the laundering network.

Investigators say the probe has now widened to include new assets in Malaysia, Thailand, and India, in addition to earlier findings of properties in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Dubai.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/acc-seizes-22-sacks-documents-linked-ex-minister-saifuzzamans-wealth-ctg-1241516