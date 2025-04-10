ACC probes Hasina, Rehana over Tk 40b Mujib Borsho spending

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has initiated a formal inquiry into allegations of misappropriation of Tk 40 billion from the state treasury during the Mujib Borsho celebrations, implicating former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, and former principal secretary Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury.

The inquiry, which was launched in January, is being overseen by a seven-member ACC committee, said ACC director general (prevention) Md Akhtar Hossain at a press briefing in Dhaka on Wednesday.

“Our team is currently collecting information from various organisations,” he said.