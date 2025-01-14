ACC files cases against Rehana, her 3 children

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed three separate lawsuits against Sheikh Rehana, her daughter Azmina Siddiq alias Ruponti and son Radwan Mujib Siddiq on charges of hiding information and abuse of power while taking allocation of plot in Purbachal in Dhaka.

Sheikh Rehana’s another daughter Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, who is a member of parliament of the UK, and Rehana’s sister deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have also been accused in the cases.