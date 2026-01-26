A party running campaigns as media ads, level playing field absent: Asif Mahmud

The National Citizen Party (NCP) Spokesperson Asif Mahmud alleged the absence of a level playing field in the ongoing election process, claiming that political campaigns are being carried out through advertisements in the media, while equal opportunities are not being ensured for all parties.

Speaking to journalists in front of the party office in Banglamotor today (26 January), Asif, also chairman of its Election Management Committee, said such practices raise serious concerns about media neutrality and fairness in the election environment.

“A party’s campaign is ongoing under the guise of advertisements. We fear there is no level playing field here. If there is an opportunity to carry out party campaigns in the media in the form of advertisements, then all parties, including ‘Shapla Koli’ and ‘Daripalla’, should be given the opportunity,” he added, referring to NCP and its ally Jamaat’s electoral symbol.

Asif further expressed concern over what he described as political influence in the media.

“We were hoping that after the July Uprising, the fourth pillar of the state, journalism, would work independently. But the names of journalists from various newspapers and television [channels] are appearing on the party pad of a political party. It is alarming for independent journalism,” he said.

At the briefing, Asif announced that the NCP will begin a 10-day election march tomorrow (27 January) with a visit to the grave of July martyr Wasim as part of its voter outreach programme ahead of the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Election.

“We will hold way-side meetings in the seats of our candidates and in important cities where the NCP is strong. We have fielded candidates in 30 seats for the upcoming election and are contesting these seats on behalf of the eleven-party alliance,” he said.

He said the campaign will focus on governance, reform and sovereignty, alongside urging voters to support the ‘Yes’ vote in the referendum.

“The main goal of our campaign is good governance, reform, and sovereignty. We will present what kind of Bangladesh we want to see and the key aspects of our manifesto. We will publish our manifesto within the next week,” Asif said.

Commenting on the broader election situation, he alleged attempts to influence the process.

“We fear the exertion of influence. We are seeing attempts to influence the court. Previously, the ruling party would try to exert influence by sending 40–50 lawyers. But currently, we see attempts to create a ‘mob’ by bringing people from remote areas of various constituencies,” he said.

He also spoke about candidate eligibility, saying, “Dual citizens have been given the opportunity to become candidates. We have taken legal action to ensure that dual citizens are not allowed to contest the election.”

He said the election march will be carried out across different regions to support both NCP and alliance candidates.

“Through this march, we will work for the candidates of all parties in the alliance. Instead of all going in one direction together, we have planned to spread our voice in various directions,” Asif said.

Also present at the programme were NCP’s Election Management Committee Secretary Monira Sharmin, Chief Coordinator Advocate Tarikul Islam, and other central leaders of the party.