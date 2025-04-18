80% of expatriate workers’ problems originate at home: foreign adviser

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain today said that 80 percent of the problems faced by Bangladeshi expatriate workers originate at home before their migration abroad.

The remaining 20 percent of the issues arise in the destination countries, but the responsibility to resolve the entire 100 percent of the problems falls on Bangladesh missions abroad, he said.

He stressed that efforts must begin in Dhaka to minimise the problems faced by expatriates.

The adviser made the remarks while addressing a programme marking “Foreign Service Day-2025” at the Foreign Service Academy. The event was aired live on the foreign ministry’s official Facebook page.

The adviser said that Bangladesh missions across various countries, despite having limited manpower and resources, have been providing services to around one crore Bangladeshi expatriates living around the world.

Citing the example of Saudi Arabia, he said approximately 32 lakh Bangladeshi expatriates are currently residing in the Kingdom.

“Even if all of this huge number of expatriates follow the law and rules of that country, yet a large part of them could be in various problems,” he said.

“So, if there are 50 mission officials and employees in Saudi Arabia, how could it be possible for them to resolve problems of 10 lakh people,” he added.

“So, we have to start from Dhaka to minimise the problems,” he further said.

Drawing the attention of his colleagues, the foreign adviser observed that those expatriates who visit Bangladesh missions abroad for various services usually do not do so by choice.

“There could be some people among the expatriates who create problems, but most of them come to the missions after facing very difficult situations,” he said, urging mission officials to try their heart and soul to ensure they receive the required services.

He also mentioned that efforts are underway to increase the workforce in various missions, especially in consulate general offices.

He added that while mission officials and staff may face their own challenges, the problems encountered by expatriates are often much greater.