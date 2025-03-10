8 military establishments renamed, 16 more proposed for name changes

The names of eight military establishments previously named after Sheikh Hasina and her family members have been changed. These include three establishments of the Bangladesh Navy, three of the Air Force, one of the Army Command and Staff College, and one under the Ministry of Defence.

After receiving approval from the Chief Adviser, the Ministry of Defence issued a notification Sunday (March 9) canceling the previous names and announcing new names for the eight establishments.

Meanwhile, the press wing of the Chief Adviser has reported that 16 more organizations, institutions, and establishments under the Bangladesh Army have proposed name changes. These proposed new names, submitted by the Bangladesh Army, are awaiting approval from the Chief Adviser.

The Ministry of Defence’s notification regarding the name changes of the eight establishments states that the name of the naval establishment in New Mooring, Chattogram, previously called “BNS Bangabandhu,” has been changed to “BNS Khalid Bin Walid”; the naval establishment in Khilkhet, Dhaka, previously called “BNS Sheikh Mujib,” is now “BNS Dhaka”; the naval establishment in Pekua, Cox’s Bazar, previously named “BNS Sheikh Hasina,” has been changed to “BNS Pekua”; and the Bangladesh Air Force base at Kurmitola, Dhaka, previously called “Bangladesh Air Force Base Bangabandhu,” is now named after “Bir Uttam A K Khandaker.”

Additionally, the “Bangabandhu Aeronautical Centre” at Kurmitola has been renamed “Bangladesh Aeronautical Centre,” and the “BAF Bangabandhu Complex” in Jashore is now the “BAFA Complex.” The “Sheikh Hasina Complex” at the Army Command and Staff College in Mirpur has been renamed the “DSCSC Complex,” and the “Bangabandhu Memorial Museum” at the Ministry of Defence’s Ganabhaban Complex in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar has been renamed the “Defence Museum.”

The Chief Adviser’s press wing also noted that in a meeting on January 16, a decision was made to cancel the naming of state organizations, institutions, and establishments after individuals associated with the fascist government that fell during the student uprising in July-August. As part of this process, the names of various institutions are being changed step by step.

Proposals for new names have been made for 16 Bangladesh Army organizations, institutions, and establishments. In particular, the “Bangabandhu Cantonment” in Bhuyapur, Tangail, is proposed to be renamed “Jamuna Cantonment”; the “Bir Muktijoddha Abdul Hamid Cantonment” in Mithamoin, Kishoreganj, will be renamed ” Mithamoin Cantonment”; the “Sheikh Hasina Cantonment” in Lebukhali, Barishal, is proposed to become “Barishal Cantonment”; and the ” Sheikh Russel Cantonment” in Zajira, Shariatpur, will be renamed “Padma Cantonment.”

The “Bangabandhu Complex” at the Bangladesh Military Academy in Bhatiari, Chattogram, is proposed to be renamed the “BMA Academic Complex,” and the “Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Battery Complex” in Halishahar will be renamed the “Artillery Center and School.” Other proposed changes include renaming the “Mujib Regiment Artillery” at Ramu Cantonment in Cox’s Bazar to “1st Field Regiment Artillery” and the “Ad-hoc Bangabandhu Military Museum” on Bijoy Sarani in Dhaka to the “Bangladesh Military Museum.”

Also, the “Bangabandhu Composite Military Farm Char Janajat” in Shariatpur will be renamed “Composite Military Farm Zajira,” and the “Bangabandhu Museum” at the Dhaka Cantonment will become the “Independence Museum.” Proposed changes also include renaming the “Bangabandhu Cantonment Public School and College” in Bhuyapur, Tangail, to “Jamuna Cantonment Public School and College,” and the “Sheikh Russel Cantonment Public School and College” in Jalsindhi, Narayanganj, to “Adamjee Cantonment Public School and College.”

In addition, there are proposals to rename several other institutions, such as the “Sheikh Russel Cantonment Public School and College” in Zajira, Shariatpur, to “Padma Cantonment Public School and College,” and the “Sheikh Hasina Cantonment Public School and College” in Lebukhali, Barishal, to “Barishal Cantonment Public School and College.” Also name changes have been proposed for the “Sheikh Kamal Complex” in the Chattogram Cantonment and the “Mujib Battery Road” in Halishahar.

These 16 new name change proposals are awaiting approval.