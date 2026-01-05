8 July martyrs buried at Rayerbazar identified: Adviser Farooq-e-Azam

Both local and international experts were involved in the highly sensitive process and it was done maintaining international standards, the adviser said at a programme on identification of unidentified martyrs of July uprising organised by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Rayerbazar graveyard in the capital.

He said a total of 114 bodies of men and women killed at different places in Dhaka during the July uprising were buried as unidentified at Rayerbazar graveyard.

Following exhumation, autopsy and DNA sample collection identities of eight martyrs have so far been confirmed by matching DNA samples from nine families, said the Adviser.

Farooq-e-Azam said renowned forensic scientist Dr Morris Tidball-Binz came to Bangladesh and conducted a two-day workshop to train CID forensic, DNA and medical forensic teams.

Later, with support from UNHCR, the work led by Dr Luis Fondebrider followed the Minnesota Protocol.

He said the exhumation, autopsy and DNA sampling of all 114 bodies were carried out with utmost integrity and transparency.

The adviser said the identification has brought mental relief to the families by helping them learn what happened to their loved ones and where they are laid to rest.

He added that the process reflects Bangladesh’s commitment to law, human rights and international standards while also preserving crucial forensic evidence for future judicial proceedings.

The adviser said efforts to identify the remaining martyrs would continue until all are returned to their families.