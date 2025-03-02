60 detained as joint forces raid Haji Mazar slum in Gazipur

Sixty people were detained in a joint operation conducted at Haji Mazar slum in Gazipur’s Tongi on 1 March by members of the army, police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Armed Police Battalion (APBN), and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). Photo: TBS

Joint forces detained 60 individuals in an operation conducted at Haji Mazar slum in Gazipur’s Tongi yesterday (1 March).

The joint operation was conducted from 7pm to 9pm by members of the army, police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Armed Police Battalion (APBN), and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

At a press briefing after the operation, Gazipur District Administration Executive Magistrate Md Raihanul Islam said the detainees include identified criminals, drug addicts, drug dealers.

“We have seized several narcotics and locally-made weapons. Cash was also recovered,” he said, adding that further legal actions will be taken.

According to locals, the Haji Mazar slum is known as a sanctuary for drug dealers, robbers, muggers and other criminals of Gazipur.