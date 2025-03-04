55-player camp for women’s team to start after Eid, says BFF president Tabith Awal

Following a challenging tour in the UAE where Bangladesh’s women’s football team lost both matches 3-1, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Tabith Awal met with the players upon their return.

Despite the defeats, Tabith expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance, especially the efforts of captain Afida Khandaker, Ayeerin, and Ripa.

The players, who had been on a brief rest after their return, convened at the BFF office in Dhaka. Tabith used the opportunity to discuss the matches and upcoming plans. “We have identified our weaknesses, and the way forward is through intense practice. We are looking ahead to major events like the Asian Cup qualifiers in June and the South Asian Games in December. Your journey continues with busy schedules,” said Tabith.

Despite the results, the BFF president remains optimistic about the team’s potential. “We will ensure that the necessary support is provided. If we qualify for the Asian Cup qualifiers, the tournament will take place in 2026. If not, we have plenty of other fixtures lined up. The next two years are going to be packed with matches,” Tabith added.

The BFF also confirmed plans to resume the national camp after Eid-ul-Fitr, with 55 players invited to attend. The camp will include players who had previously boycotted the British coach Peter Butler. Although there is still uncertainty about the involvement of some of the players who had distanced themselves from the coach, including Sabina Khatun, Tabith affirmed, “We will call up 55 players for the next phase of the camp.”

Tabith’s remarks came after a tour in which Bangladesh’s women’s football team fell short against the UAE. While they missed several opportunities during both matches, Afida Khandaker scored in both games, and the team created a few chances in the final minutes. “In the last moments, the UAE players were exhausted, and we had chances to score, but we couldn’t convert them,” said Afida.

Tabith took the time to address individual concerns, with players like Afida and others expressing their frustrations over missed chances. He reassured them by pointing to the team’s future prospects, including major upcoming events such as the AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers, which are set for June 2025.

Looking ahead, Tabith reminded the players of their busy schedule. “We are aiming to qualify for the Asian Cup, and if we do, we will have matches in March 2026. If not, there will still be plenty of competition, with the South Asian Games coming in December,” he said.

The BFF president also offered encouragement for players balancing their academic and athletic commitments. “We understand the demands of both football and education, but we want you to excel in both. Use the time you have wisely to focus on your studies as well,” he stated.

With the camp resuming after Eid, the BFF is keen to build on the team’s progress and ensure readiness for the next phase of competitions. The 55-player squad, including both new and returning members, will undergo rigorous preparation ahead of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers and other key tournaments in the coming months.