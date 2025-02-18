4 SPs withdrawn for their involvement in controversial activities

Police HeadquartersFile photo
The Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Cox’s Bazar, Jashore, Nilphamari and Sunamganj have been withdrawn.
Their withdrawal was ordered in separate letters Monday.
All four have been asked to report to the police headquarters within a day (Tuesday).
There are allegations of involvement in controversial activities against these officers.
The four withdrawn SPs are Muhammad Rahmat Ullah of Cox’s Bazar, Md. Ziauddin Ahmed of Jashore, Mohammad Morshed Alam of Nilphamari and AFM Anwar Hossain Khan of Sunamganj.