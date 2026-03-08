4 LNG, 2 LPG vessels that crossed Strait of Hormuz before Middle East conflict now headed to Ctg

Four vessels carrying about 247,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and two ships transporting nearly 35,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) are heading to Chattogram Port.

The vessels had already crossed the strategic Strait of Hormuz before tensions escalated in the Middle East, and thus, easing concerns over any immediate gas supply disruption when the country is going through a panic of fuel shortage.

Confirming the matter, Md Nurul Alam, senior deputy general manager of Uni Global Business Limited, the local representative of the LNG carriers, said the arrival of the four vessels is almost certain.

However, another LNG carrier named Libretha is currently waiting inside the Strait of Hormuz after loading cargo and has yet to pass through the waterway.

“If the situation deteriorates further, future LNG shipments may face uncertainty,” he said.

Port and shipping sources say the vessels had already passed through the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman days before the conflict intensified following joint strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on 28 February.

Altogether, 15 vessels carrying LNG, LPG and cement raw materials are now arriving at Chattogram.

Of them, 12 have already reached the port while three more are expected within this week. The ships are carrying nearly 750,000 tonnes of cargo in total.

LNG shipments from Qatar

Two LNG carriers, Al Zor and Al Jasasiya, have already arrived at Chattogram carrying about 126,000 tonnes of LNG from Ras Laffan Port in Qatar.

Two more vessels, Lusail and Al Galaiel, are scheduled to reach the port’s outer anchorage on Monday and Wednesday respectively.

Together, the four ships are bringing roughly 247,000 tonnes of LNG to Bangladesh.

Shipping data show the vessels crossed the Strait of Hormuz between two and seven days before the conflict escalated.

Government agencies have also purchased two additional LNG cargoes from the spot market at higher prices to avoid potential supply shortages, though those vessels have not yet arrived.

LPG cargo for Meghna Group

An LPG carrier named Sevan is scheduled to arrive at Chattogram on Sunday carrying 22,172 tonnes of LPG from Sohar Port in Oman.

Another vessel, GYMM, carrying 19,316 tonnes of LPG from the same port had already reached the port before the conflict escalated.

The two ships together are delivering nearly 35,000 tonnes of LPG for Meghna Fresh LPG, a concern of Meghna Group of Industries.

Apart from energy shipments, several vessels carrying clinker and other raw materials for the cement industry have also reached Chattogram from Gulf ports.

These include clinker, gypsum, limestone and stone, with around 515,000 tonnes of such materials arriving from the region.

Officials say Bangladesh imported goods worth nearly $6 billion from Gulf countries through the Strait of Hormuz during the 2024-25 fiscal year.

However, if tensions persist around the waterway, fresh shipments could face disruptions in the coming weeks.

