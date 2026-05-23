32 AL activists arrested over attempted flash processions in Dhanmondi-32, Agargaon areas

Police have arrested 32 members of the activities-banned Awami League and its associate organisations while they were allegedly preparing to stage flash processions in the capital’s Dhanmondi-32 and Agargaon areas.

Six individuals were arrested in front of the flower market near Agargaon metro rail station at around 5:45am today (22 May), while 26 others were arrested from areas surrounding Dhanmondi-32 at around 2pm the same day.

Confirming the matter, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Media and Public Relations Division Deputy Commissioner NM Nasiruddin said a group of activists led by a leader of the Bangladesh Chhatra League gathered in front of the Agargaon metro rail station to organise a procession.

Sensing police presence, they attempted to flee in different directions, but six of them were caught at the scene by a team from Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station, he added.

The arrested individuals from Agargaon are Shyamal Chandra, 27, Ayatul Haque, 29, Siam, 22, Mehedi Hasan Mihad Khan, 21, Tarek Rahman, 22 and Selim Pradhan Srabon, 20.

The DC further said that based on intelligence information, Dhanmondi Police Station learned that members of the banned organisation were preparing for a flash procession in areas around Dhanmondi-32 after Jummah prayers.

Acting on the information, police conducted a drive and arrested 26 individuals, including Murad, president of Bhanga thana Juba League.

The arrested individuals from Dhanmondi-32 area are Md Murad, 48, Md Abdul Hannan Biswas, 22, Md Mostak Biswas, 22, Md Rony, 19, Md Jony, 26, Murad Laskar, 33, Md Siam Hossain, 19, Md Tarik Jamil, 19, Md Raju, 19, Md Billal Bakhtiar, 18, Chayon Biswas, 18, Amit Chakraborty, 20, Tanzil Bin Rashid, 19, Nihadul Islam, 21, Supta Ghosh, 22, Sajib Saha, 24, Kutub Hilali, 40, Shimul, 21, Sohan Ahmed, 22, Md Tamim Molla, 18, Md Shimul Byapari, 18, Md Abdur Rahim, 45, Mirza Farhan Ananda, 22, Naimur Rahman Sohag, 25, Sohrab Khan, 44 and Zahid Than, 30.

Legal action against the arrestees is currently underway, the police official added.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/32-al-activists-arrested-over-attempted-flash-processions-dhanmondi-32-agargaon-areas