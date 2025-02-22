3 shot dead in Jhenidah

Some unidentified assailants have shot three people to death in the open in Jhenidah.

The incident happened at Ramchandrapur Tribeni Crematory, also known as “Piarpur five murder area,” under the district’s Shailkupa upazila around 11pm yesterday (21 February), confirmed Masum Khan, officer-in-charge (OC) of Shailkupa police station.

The sound of several rounds of shooting was heard during the incident, locals said.

Among the three, two were identified as Hanif, a leader of Purbo Banglar Communist Party, and Liton, while the other person remained unidentified, according to police.

Locals said they heard the sound of shooting around 11pm, and they found three bodies after they came out of their houses when police arrived at the spot.

The deceased were not the residents of the area, locals added.

Contacted, OC Masum Khan said, “We have found the bodies of three people after reaching the spot upon receiving information. Seeing the bodies, we are assuming they have been killed by gunshots.”

“Among the three, two have been identified as Hanif and Liton, while the other person remained unidentified. They have been killed after getting shot in the chest and head. Police are working at the scene of the incident,” the OC said.

Meanwhile, police have recovered two black Bajaj Pulsar motorcycles and a magazine of bullets from the spot.