258 RMG units in country LEED-Certified now

Bangladesh’s ready-made garment sector has reached another milestone in its green journey, with five more factories achieving United States Green Building Council’s (USGBC) Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certificates, taking the number of green factories to 258.

Of the 258 green factories, 109 are platinum-rated and 133 are gold-rated, cementing Bangladesh’s position as the global leader in environmentally friendly garment manufacturing, according to Mohiuddin Rubel, former director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Mohiuddin told The Business Standard yesterday that of the five newly certified green factories, four achieved platinum ratings—the highest category—while the other achieved a gold rating.

“Notably, Bangladesh now boasts 68 of the world’s top 100 highest-rated LEED-certified buildings, a testament to its exceptional green performance on the global stage,” he added.

The five new USGBC-certified LEED factories are—South End Sweater Company Ltd (a sister concern of Team Group), Purbani Fashion Ltd, KDS Fashion Ltd, and Raidha Collections Ltd—all of which achieved platinum certification. The 5th, Texeurop BD Ltd, received a gold rating.

Mohiuddin, also the managing director of the Bangladesh Apparel Exchange, said, “The achievement comes at a time when the industry is navigating significant headwinds.

“Yet, in the face of such pressures, our entrepreneurs continue to invest in sustainable infrastructure and practices, demonstrating extraordinary resilience and long-term vision.”

He noted, “The continued expansion of LEED-certified facilities underlines the RMG industry’s ability not only to survive in challenging times but to lead globally in shaping a greener, more responsible future.”