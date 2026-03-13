2 units of Ashuganj power plant shut down due to fault in national grid

Electricity generation from two units of the Ashuganj Power Station in Brahmanbaria has been shut down due to a fault in the national grid line.

The production from the two units has remained suspended since around 2:30pm today (13 March).

Mohammad Abdul Majid, executive director (operation and maintenance) of the power station, said three out of the plant’s five units are currently in operation.

“However, a sudden fault in the national grid line in the afternoon forced the shutdown of the 450MW north unit and the 400MW east unit, both connected to the grid,” he added.

The official further said, “Efforts are already underway to restart the north unit. However, the issue with the east unit is being discussed with experts in Germany, and it may take at least three days to bring the unit back into operation.”

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/energy/2-units-ashuganj-power-plant-shut-down-due-fault-national-grid-1385961