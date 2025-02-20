Two killed in ‘shootout’ with joint forces in Mohammadpur: Police

A bloodstained revolver and a magazine reportedly seized by the joint forces after a shootout with alleged terrorists in Mohammadpur on 20 February. Photo: Collected

Two men were killed in a reported shootout with joint forces of the police and the army in Mohammadpur in the early hours of Thursday (20 February).

“Two people were killed in a shootout with members of the joint forces during an operation in the 40-feet area of ​​Basila at around 1:00am,” Sub-Inspector Abdul Momin, duty officer of Mohammadpur Police Station confirmed to The Business Standard at around 3:00am.

The identity of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately, he said.

No member of the joint forces was shot during the encounter, he also said.

During the operation, the joint forces team detained five others.

Five men detained by the joint forces after a shootout at Chand Udyan in Mohammadpur on 20 February. Photo: Collected

“The five of them have been brought to the police station. The inquest process of the two bodies is underway,” SI Momin said.

According to Momin, the joint forces received a tip-off about some “terrorists holding a meeting at Chand Udyan”.

“When a joint team of the army and the police reached the Lautala area of the Chad Udyan, the terrorists opened fire indiscriminately,” he said.

In response, the joint forces also started shooting back, the SI added.

“The shootout lasted two to three minutes. At one point, five terrorists surrendered. When detaining them, the joint forces found the bullet-ridden bodies of two terrorists,” Momin claimed.

He also said the joint forces seized one revolver and some bullets from the detainees.

He also stated that details regarding the incident will be disclosed at a press briefing on Thursday.