2 arrested in case filed against 4,000 over killing of Rasel Molla during clash at Nural Pagla’s shrine

Agitated mob set fire to Nural Pagla’s residence at Goalanda in Rajbati on 5 September 2025. Photo: Screengrab

A case has been filed against 3,500 to 4,000 unnamed individuals over the killing of Rasel Molla during a violent clash at the shrine of Nural Haque, popularly known as Nural Pagla, in Goalanda, Rajbari, with police arresting two people in this connection.

Rasel’s father, Amjad Molla, filed the case at Goalanda Police Station last night (8 September), accusing the suspects of murder, arson, desecration of a body, vandalism, theft, and assault.

Police later arrested two people, identified as Latif Imam and Aslam Sheikh, in the case, Additional Superintendent of Police Md Sharif Al Rajib confirmed this morning (9 September).

The clash occurred on Friday (5 September) when members of a group identifying themselves as Tawhidi Janata staged a protest rally at the shrine of Nural Pagla, who had claimed to be Imam Mahdi.

The group attacked the shrine, leading to clashes with Nural Pagla’s followers. Rasel, one of the followers, was beaten, thrown from a rooftop, and killed. More than 100 others were injured.

During the violence, police intervened but came under attack, and several vehicles, including police cars, were vandalised.

The mob also exhumed Nural Pagla’s body, carried it in a procession to the Dhaka–Khulna highway at Padma intersection, and set it on fire.

Following the incident, SI Selim Molla of Goalanda Ghat Police Station filed a case the same night against 3,000 to 3,500 unnamed individuals for attacking police, vandalism, looting, and arson.

Sixteen people have so far been arrested in connection with the two cases.