13 Bangladeshi youths detained in India identified

Thirteen Bangladeshi nationals have been detained by India’s Border Security Force (BSF) near the Tamabil Sonatila border in Gowainghat upazila of Sylhet district, confirmed Lieutenant Colonel Md. Hafizur Rahman, Commander of BGB Battalion 48, on Wednesday morning.
The detainees were accused of illegal entry and smuggling before being handed over to Dawki police station, he said.
According to sources, nine of the detainees are residents of Jaintapur, while four are from Gowainghat.
The detainees were identified as Saju Ahmed, 20, son of Fakhrul Islam of Jaintapur village in the upazila; Sajib,19, son of Mostafa Mia; Ruhul, 20, son of Bilal Hossain; Arif,19, son of Ilal of the same village; Mobarak,19, son of Jamal of Guchhagram; Roni, 19, son of Abdullah, and Sohag, 19, son of Bashir of the same village; Fakhrul Islam, 19, son of Ibrahim Ali of Dultipur village; Rubel, 25, son of Jamrul of Sreepur village; Shamim, 21, son of Ayub Ali, and Habib Ahmed, 22, son of Siddique Ali of the same village; Ibrahim, 19, son of Mohammad Ali of Shantinagar village; and Nayan, 19, son of Matin of Tamabil village.
Earlier on 22 December, the 13 had crossed into India through Jaflong Zero Point and were apprehended by the BSF early Monday morning while attempting to return.
Later, the BSF handed them over to the Indian police.
