126 BDR members released from Kashimpur jail

As many as 126 inmates are set to be released from Kashimpur Central Jail in Gazipur. They were accused in the explosives control act case filed in connection with the BDR carnage.

Of them, 24 are incarcerated at Kashimpur Central Jail Part-1, 89 at Part-2 and 13 are in High Security Central Jail.

The authorities started releasing them gradually from 10:00 am Thursday. Relatives of the inmates have gathered in front of the jail upon receiving the information.