119 ‘deprived’ officials promoted to secretary

The public administration ministry has issued a gazette granting retrospective promotions to 764 retired officials who were deprived during their tenure between 2009 and August 2024 under the Awami League government.

These promotions cover the ranks of deputy secretary, joint secretary, additional secretary, grade 1 officer (equivalent to that of a secretary), and secretary.

Yesterday, the ministry issued five gazettes formalizing these promotions.

According to the notifications, 119 officials have been promoted to secretary, 41 to grade 1 officer, 528 to additional secretary, 72 to joint secretary, and four to deputy secretary.

Earlier, a review committee examined the applications of the retired officials who had claimed deprivation and recommended their promotion.