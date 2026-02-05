116 ordinances issued in 18 months, over 83% of govt decisions implemented: Press Secy

TBS Report

At a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy today (5 February). Photo: PID

The interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, has issued a total of 116 ordinances over the past 18 months as part of wide-ranging administrative reforms, achieving an implementation rate of more than 83% of decisions, according to Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam.

He disclosed this at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy today (5 February) following the weekly meeting of the Council of Advisers, with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

“Today’s meeting discussed and approved 11 scheduled agenda items along with several important unscheduled issues,” he said, adding that a comprehensive summary of laws, ordinances, policies, and other key policy documents was placed at the meeting.

Between 8 August 2024 and 31 January 2026, the Council of Advisers held a total of 68 regular meetings and made 526 decisions, he said.

“Of the decisions, 439 have already been implemented, showing an 83.46% of implementation, which is a record compared to previous governments,” he claimed.

The press secretary informed that 16 more ordinances are waiting for the final approval and three of them have already received policy-level approval.

Shafiqul said, “We will soon publish the full list of the 116 ordinances. Once the list is made public, it will be clear how profoundly these reforms are set to transform people’s lives and the administrative structure of Bangladesh.”

He said that 14 policies, strategies, and action plans have been issued during the period, alongside the signing of 14 bilateral agreements.

He also said that summaries of 348 different issues were presented at the meeting, offering a broad overview of the government’s legislative and policy activities.

Social protection, legal reforms

The drafts of the Domestic Violence Prevention Ordinance 2026 and the Sexual Harassment Prevention Ordinance 2026 received final approval at the meeting.

“These two ordinances will play a crucial role in strengthening social protection and ensuring safe working and learning environments,” he hoped.

Besides, the draft of the Bangladesh Industrial Development Corporation Ordinance 2026 also received the nod.

Postal services ordinance

The final approval of the Postal Services Ordinance 2026 was one of the most significant decisions of the meeting as it repeals the colonial-era Post Office Act of 1898, the press secretary said.

Under the new law, a digital address management system will be initiated to ensure permanent and reliable addresses for floating populations.

Financial services such as postal life insurance, postal savings, and money orders were given a clear legal mandate through the ordinance, he shared.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/116-ordinances-issued-18-months-over-83-govt-decisions-implemented-press-secy-1352891