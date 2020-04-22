Bangladesh 5th slowest country to log 100 deaths

However Italy, where deaths today exceed 24,000, took only one day less to hit the milestone

After recording its first death on March 18, Bangladesh crossed the grim 100 Covid-19 deaths landmark on April 20.

This comes hard on the heels of Bangladesh reaching 2,000 coronavirus infections on April 18, just 40 days after recording its first infections, a number notable for being quicker than 5 of the 6 worst-hit countries today.

Though the death toll has doubled in just six days since April 15, when there were exactly 50 coronavirus fatalities, it is noteworthy that out of the 48 countries that have hit 100 deaths, Bangladesh is the joint fifth slowest country to do so.

It took Bangladesh 34 days from the date of its first death to hit 100 deaths, the same number of days it also took Ukraine and Greece.

The only countries that have taken longer to hit 100 deaths were Japan and the Philippines which both took 61 days, Argentina (39), and Panama (36).

Of the 48 countries to have hit 100 deaths, fully 41 of them have hit the milestone quicker than Bangladesh.

However, it should be noted that Italy, which today is the second worst-hit country in the world, after the United States, took 33 days to hit 100 deaths, just one day less than Bangladesh.

Today, Italy has in excess of 24,000 Covid-19 deaths.

Bangladesh reported its first death from the novel coronavirus on March 18, just 10 days after it reported its first three patients being diagnosed with the deadly virus.

The country exceeded its first 1,000 Covid-19 cases on April 14 and the following 1,000 four days later, on April 18.

On Tuesday, it crossed 3,000 cases as 434 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the death toll jumped to 110, with nine new fatalities over the same period