KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: ICE STRIKES BACK FACING ICE?? WHAT DO I DO?? ? আপনার অধিকার জানুন: ICE হানা দিলে কী করবেন?



MEMO OF UNDERSTANDING



What to do if immigration officers (“ICE”) knock on your door or detain you in a public place. Your response in the first few minutes will determine whether your rights are respected or violated.

1. RULE NUMBER ONE: Never open the door



ICE agents will often show up at your door in the morning hours. They may talk nicely and say that they just want to “ask you a few questions.” Don’t be fooled. It is a tactic they use. Once you open the door, you are allowing them into your home legally.

You can talk to them through the door. You can ask them to slide paperwork under the door or hold it up to a window.

2. Know the difference between a Judicial Warrant and an ICE (Administrative) Warrant.



Things you need to know about warrants.

JUDICIAL WARRANT

Signed by a judge

Has your correct name and address

ICE can use this to enter your home

ADMINISTRATIVE (ICE) WARRANT

Signed by an ICE agent or DHS official

DOES NOT LET ICE INTO YOUR HOME

If it is not signed by a judge, you do not have to open the door.

3. Say these three words.

If ICE agents talk to you at your door, on the street, or pull you over while driving, remember to say:

“I remain silent.”

After you say those three words, you have invoked your Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and they will not question you. Follow up with:

“I want to speak to a lawyer.”

After that, say nothing else. Even if they ask you simple questions such as your name and where you were born, do not answer. Yes, even if they are nice about it.

4. What to do if ICE pulls you over in your car.



ICE agents can’t detain you while you are driving, so:

If they ask to see your driver’s license, vehicle registration and proof of insurance, you must provide it.

You do not have to answer any questions about:

Your immigration status

Where you are from

How you came to the United States

Remember:



“I remain silent. I want a lawyer.”

Without a warrant, do not let them search your vehicle.

5. NEVER SIGN ANYTHING WITHOUT YOUR LAWYER.



ICE will tell you to sign paperwork that promises to “help you go home sooner” or “just to clear up some paperwork.”

Don’t sign anything. You have the right to talk to a judge before you sign anything and signing paperwork can irrevocably harm your immigration case.

Politely say:

“I refuse to sign anything until I speak to my lawyer.”

6. You Have the Right to Record ICE.

In most public places, you can legally record ICE as long as you don’t interfere with their work. Stay calm, stand back and clearly announce that you are recording them if your state law requires you to.

7. Create an Emergency Family Action Plan

Have a plan in place in case ICE enters your home. Include:

Memorized phone numbers

Family member who will take care of your children

Where do you keep immigration paperwork

Ensure that your children and family members know not to open the door for anyone.

8. Helpful Links



Know Your Rights: ICE Visit to Your Home from ACLU

How to find a trusted immigration attorney at ImmigrationLawHelp.org

One Last Thing

Remember… Silence is protection. Remaining calm, not letting them in without a judicial warrant, and asking to speak to a lawyer are your RIGHTS. You have RIGHTS but they don’t mean anything if you don’t invoke them.

For more information, please watch this YouTube presentation: https://youtu.be/DTfacAu8yHs?si=_ZLFTWti_ibO6Suj

আপনার অধিকার জানুন: ICE হানা দিলে কী করবেন?

সমঝোতা স্মারক (MEMO OF UNDERSTANDING)

ইমিগ্রেশন অফিসাররা (“ICE”) যদি আপনার দরজায় কড়া নাড়ে বা কোনো পাবলিক স্থানে আপনাকে আটক করে—তখন কী করবেন। প্রথম কয়েক মিনিটে আপনার প্রতিক্রিয়াই নির্ধারণ করবে আপনার অধিকার সম্মানিত হবে নাকি লঙ্ঘিত হবে।

১. নিয়ম নম্বর এক: কখনোই দরজা খুলবেন না

ICE এজেন্টরা প্রায়ই সকালে আপনার দরজায় আসে। তারা ভদ্রভাবে কথা বলতে পারে এবং বলতে পারে তারা শুধু “কয়েকটি প্রশ্ন করতে চায়।” এতে ভুলবেন না। এটি তাদের একটি কৌশল।

একবার আপনি দরজা খুললে, আইনগতভাবে আপনি তাদের আপনার বাড়িতে ঢোকার অনুমতি দিচ্ছেন।

আপনি দরজার ভেতর থেকেই কথা বলতে পারেন।

আপনি বলতে পারেন তারা যেন কাগজপত্র দরজার নিচ দিয়ে ঢুকিয়ে দেয় বা জানালার সামনে ধরে দেখায়।

২. বিচারিক ওয়ারেন্ট (Judicial Warrant) এবং ICE (প্রশাসনিক) ওয়ারেন্টের পার্থক্য জানুন

ওয়ারেন্ট সম্পর্কে যেসব বিষয় জানা জরুরি:

বিচারিক ওয়ারেন্ট (Judicial Warrant)

একজন বিচারক কর্তৃক স্বাক্ষরিত

আপনার সঠিক নাম ও ঠিকানা উল্লেখ থাকে

এর মাধ্যমে ICE আপনার বাড়িতে ঢুকতে পারে

প্রশাসনিক (ICE) ওয়ারেন্ট

ICE এজেন্ট বা DHS কর্মকর্তার স্বাক্ষরিত

এই ওয়ারেন্ট ICE-কে আপনার বাড়িতে ঢোকার অধিকার দেয় না

যদি এটি বিচারকের স্বাক্ষরিত না হয়, তাহলে আপনাকে দরজা খুলতে হবে না।

৩. এই তিনটি কথা বলুন

ICE এজেন্টরা যদি আপনার দরজায়, রাস্তায়, বা গাড়ি চালানোর সময় আপনার সঙ্গে কথা বলে—মনে রাখবেন এই কথাগুলো বলতে হবে:

“আমি নীরব থাকছি।” (I remain silent.)

এই তিনটি কথা বলার মাধ্যমে আপনি যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের সংবিধানের পঞ্চম সংশোধনী অনুযায়ী নীরব থাকার অধিকার প্রয়োগ করেছেন। এরপর বলুন:

“আমি একজন আইনজীবীর সঙ্গে কথা বলতে চাই।”

এরপর আর কিছু বলবেন না।

তারা যদি আপনার নাম বা জন্মস্থান মতো সাধারণ প্রশ্নও করে—উত্তর দেবেন না। হ্যাঁ, এমনকি তারা ভদ্রভাবে প্রশ্ন করলেও না।

৪. ICE যদি আপনাকে গাড়িতে থামায়, তখন কী করবেন

ICE এজেন্টরা আপনাকে গাড়ি চালানোর সময় আটক রাখতে পারে না। তাই:

তারা যদি আপনার ড্রাইভিং লাইসেন্স, গাড়ির রেজিস্ট্রেশন এবং ইন্স্যুরেন্স দেখতে চায়—আপনাকে তা দেখাতে হবে।

কিন্তু আপনাকে কোনো প্রশ্নের উত্তর দিতে হবে না এই বিষয়গুলোতে:

আপনার অভিবাসন (ইমিগ্রেশন) অবস্থা

আপনি কোথা থেকে এসেছেন

আপনি কীভাবে যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে এসেছেন

মনে রাখবেন:

“আমি নীরব থাকছি। আমি একজন আইনজীবী চাই।”

কোনো ওয়ারেন্ট ছাড়া আপনার গাড়ি তল্লাশি করতে দেবেন না।

৫. আইনজীবী ছাড়া কখনোই কিছুতে স্বাক্ষর করবেন না

ICE আপনাকে এমন কাগজে সই করতে বলতে পারে যা নাকি আপনাকে “দ্রুত দেশে ফেরত যেতে সাহায্য করবে” বা “শুধু কিছু কাগজপত্র ঠিক করার জন্য।”

For more information, please watch this YouTube presentation: https://youtu.be/DTfacAu8yHs?si=_ZLFTWti_ibO6Suj