BNP urges China to focus on will of people of Bangladesh

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Saturday called on China to focus on the will and interests of the people of Bangladesh.

The BNP, in a statement, said that the party had noticed the November 9 comment of the Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh, Yao Wen, made in a programme in Dhaka.

It said that the Chinese envoy had said that the political parties in Bangladesh should follow the constitution and participate in the upcoming elections which should be held as per the constitution of the country.

In response to the Chinese ambassador’s remarks, the party issued the statement, signed by its senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

BNP, in the press release, said that the party was always respectful to the constitution of people of the country. But, the ruling Awami League, through a controversial amendment, changed the constitution so that they could remain in power through vote rigging, the release said.

The release further said that the elections of 2014 and 2018 proved that holding free and fair elections was never possible under the ruling Awami League government and so, holding the upcoming general election under a non-partisan caretaker government had become a public demand.

The ambassador’s remark that ‘the upcoming elections in Bangladesh should be held as per the country’s constitution’ does not reflect the will of the country’s people, the release said.

China had been a friend and development partner of Bangladesh for a long time and so, the country should focus on the will and interests of the people of the country, it added.

NEW AGE