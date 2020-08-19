Zia just ‘footnote’ of history: Quader

Ruling Bangladesh Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said Bangladesh Nationalist Party founder Ziaur Rahman was “just a footnote of history” and a footnote can never be a hero of the history, reports news agency BSS.

“He (Zia) just read out the Declaration of Independence and the person who reads out can never be the proclaimer of Independence,” he said while addressing a view-exchange meeting through videoconferencing from his official residence in the capital.