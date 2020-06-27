Zafrullah slams drug admin for refusing kit registration

Founder of Gonoshasthaya Kendra, Zafrullah Chowdhury, has said that the drug administration has been unjust towards the people and the country by refusing to grant registration to the rapid antibody testing kit. Jatiya Oikya Front office secretary Jahangir Alam made this statement on behalf of Zafrullah Chowdhury on Saturday.

Jahangir Alam said that Zafrullah Chowdhury had told him that by refusing to grant the kit registration, the drug administration had gone against the rights of the people and against the country. He said he would discuss the matter with all concerned and then take the next steps.