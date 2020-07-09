Youth and Sports ministry keen on resumption of sports activities

The Bangladesh youth and sports ministry are mulling resumption of sports activities, subject to the opinions from the Health Ministry, sports minister Zahid Ahsan Russel after after discussing the matter with some sports organisers at his office today.

Russel had an emergency meeting with the high officials from swimming, shooting, archery, weightlifting, volleyball, handball, karate, teakwondow federations and Bangladesh women’s sports association about the resumption of country’s sports which remained in standstill for months following the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to resume sports but of course we want to do it after getting opinions from the health and family planning ministry. We are giving health and safety the highest priority and will talk to the health ministry next week and take further decision on whether to resume sports activities,” Russel said in a press release today.

“Besides, we are thinking of how to resume the training activists of shooting and archery by maintaining the health measures as both of disciplines will take part in Olympics next year,” said the sports minister, who also urged the federations to submit their sanitary guidelines of how to conduct trainings to the sports ministry.