Younger brother asks Obaidul Quader to beware

Ruling Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader was asked by his younger brother and fellow party leader Abdul Quader Mirza to beware.

“I am unhappy with him. He will need us to win (the election) in this constituency. He must beware of us if he wants to win in the next election. It is not so simple, it is tough. He has to manage his wife, inquire about his supporters and find out from whom they extort toll every month,” Abdul Quader Mirza said, referring to his elder brother Obaidul Quader.

Quader Mirza was addressing an election rally at Ward No. 9 in Basurhat municipality of Companiganj upazila today (Sunday). The elections to Basurhat municipality are set to be held on 16 January.

He said, “A woman identifying herself as a Jubo Mahila League person abused me in obscene language over the mobile phone. I informed the administration about this but they did not take any action. That means this woman is very powerful, otherwise why didn’t they take any action?”