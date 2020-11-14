You can give election results fast as these are already fixed: Fakhrul to CEC

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the election commission has become an incompetent institution and it is ridiculous to compare the election of America with that of Bangladesh.
Bangladesh’s chief election commissioner Nurul Islam had said, “We can announce elections results in five minutes whereas America can’t do so in five days.”
Responding to the CEC’s claim, Mirza Fakhrul said, “You can give the election results fast as these are already fixed.”
The BNP leader made these remarks at a protest rally in front of the National Press Club on Saturday morning.
BNP’s Dhaka Metropolitan North and South units leaders and activists joined the protest rally.
Speaking as the chief guest, Mirza Fakhrul condemned the arson attacks on buses on the day of the 12 November bye-elections.
He said BNP believed in democracy, not violence. He called for forging a national unity.
Fakhrul demanded withdrawal of cases in connection with the arson attack on buses, and cancellation of bye-election results of Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1.
BNP’s Dhaka Metropolitan South unit president Habib-un-Nabi Sohel presided over the rally.
Convener of Dhaka-18 constituency election conducting sub-committee, Aman Ullah Aman, and leaders and activists of front organisations were present.
On Tuesday, Fakhrul told the government and the election commission to learn from the US president election. He made the remark at a press conference pointing out the roles of the government and the election commission in the elections of Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 bye-elections.