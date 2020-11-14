You can give election results fast as these are already fixed: Fakhrul to CEC

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the election commission has become an incompetent institution and it is ridiculous to compare the election of America with that of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh’s chief election commissioner Nurul Islam had said, “We can announce elections results in five minutes whereas America can’t do so in five days.”

Responding to the CEC’s claim, Mirza Fakhrul said, “You can give the election results fast as these are already fixed.”

The BNP leader made these remarks at a protest rally in front of the National Press Club on Saturday morning.