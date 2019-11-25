WTH is going on in Hong Kong? Solidarity hero Lech Walesa’s advice for pro-democracy protesters

The former President of Poland and founding Chairman of Solidarity Lech Walesa joined the podcast to discuss his experience with anti-government protests and offer advice to the people of Hong Kong. Promising to stand with demonstrators, Walesa states that he would be willing to go to Hong Kong and fight for the democratic ideals that protesters are demanding.

Lech Walesa is a Polish statesman, pro-democracy dissident, union organizer, and Nobel Peace Prize laureate (1983). A shipyard electrician by trade, he became the founding Chairman of Solidarity, and later served as the first democratically elected President of Poland. For the last twenty years, he has been advocating the need for global “Solidarity of the 21st century” – a comprehensive reform of our world’s political and economic paradigms.