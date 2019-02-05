Writ seeks ban on pvt practice by physicians during duty hours

High Court

A writ was filed with the High Court on Monday seeking its directive to stop private practice by the physicians of government hospitals during their office hours, reports UNB.

Five Supreme Court lawyers — Abdus Sattar Palwan, Salah Uddin Regan, Sujad Mia, Aminul Haq and Kawsar Uddin Mondal — filed the writ petition which is likely to come up for hearing at a bench on Tuesday.

The director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), president of Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council and president of Bangladesh Medical Association have been made respondents to the writ.A report titled ‘Physician at his chamber, patient dies at hospital’ which was published in national dailies and online portals on 29 January were attached with the writ petition.

The writ also sought HC directives to issue a rule seeking explanation as to why the inactiveness of the respondents to stop the practice of the physicians of government hospitals at private hospitals during office time should not be declared illegal and why directives should not be given to stop such practices.

The writ also sought directives to monitor the activities in government hospitals and mobile court drives against irregularities at those.

The writ was filed as a legal notice served by lawyer Abdus Sattar Palwan on 29 January urging the government to stop private practice by the physicians of government hospitals went unheeded.

According to the notice, government physicians’ practice at private hospitals and clinic is a professional misconduct and a crime as per the law. “So, the physicians of government hospitals have to stop the private practice for ensuring medical services to the people as well as for protecting their constitutional rights.”

Babul Hossain, 40, who was suffering from cardiac problem, died at Lakshmipur Sadar Hospital due to negligence of physicians as duty physician Bhabani Prasad Roy was absent at that time. Bhabani Prasad was at his chamber in Dakkhin Temuhani of the district during the incident.

