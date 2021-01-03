‘Would be disappointing if we don’t do very well against Windies’

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said it would be disappointing if Bangladesh do not do very well against West Indies in the upcoming Test and ODI series.

Upon his return to Bangladesh from the USA this morning, the 33-year-old cricketer told media that he was under no pressure to perform after enduring a lean patch on his return to cricket throguh the Bangabandhu T20 Cup last month.

West Indies, who will arrive in Dhaka on January 10 for two Tests and three ODIs, have recently named squads for both formats, with a number of star players opting out of the tour citing Covid-related concerns.

“I thank West Indies for coming here as the first international team since the pandemic,” Shakib told reporters at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

“Considering the teams they (West Indies) have announced, I think it would be disappointing for us if we do not do very well against them,” added the all-rounder, whose last international assignment was in September 2019 against visiting Afghanistan team.

“The return (from USA) this time is different from other times. We couldn’t go to Sri Lanka, which was frustrating,” Shakib said. “Now it feels good to think of returning to international cricket. I don’t have any pressure on me, but it would not be an easy task (to get back to form). I would try my best to get back to that position.”

Quite a few players, including Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim, have already started training today. All the cricketers, including Shakib, will undergo Covid-19 tests on January 8 before entering the bio-bubble.