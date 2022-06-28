“Worried that you may throw me into the river If I visit Padma Bridge”

“I am worried whether I may be thrown into the river if I were crossing Padma Bridge,” Opposition BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid told the parliament yesterday (June 26, 2022).

Harunur Rashid came up with the remarks in response to ruling Awami League MP Shajahan Khan’s comments earlier during a session of general discussion on national budget for FY 2022-23 at the Jatiya Sangsad.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was seen laughing hearing Harun’s remark.

Referring to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s comment that the Padma Bridge was being constructed with patchwork, Shajahan Khan said, “To the BNP leaders who are present here, you should not cross the river through Padma Bridge and hence disregard your chairperson’s [Khaleda] instruction. We will instead keep boats at the river bank for your cruise across the waters.”

In response, Harunur thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for completing the construction of the bridge and said, “The Padma Bridge is our pride. It was constructed with our self-finance. It is indeed a matter of pride for all of us.”

“The premier invited us to the Padma Bridge inauguration ceremony. Now Shajahan Khan is telling us not travel on the bridge. What shall we do then?”

“On one hand you will invite us and on other hand you will threaten us, this is alarming for me. I am worried whether you would throw me into the river and drown me if I go visit the bridge,” Harunur Rashid also said.

AB Tajul Islam, who was presiding over the House sitting, said, “You will accept the invitation of the person holding highest rank.”

Referring to a comment made by Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, MP Harunur said, “Yesterday (Saturday) one minister said that BNP leaders are sad over the inauguration of Padma Bridge. No Mr Speaker, we are not sad. Why will we be sad? We are very happy. We are celebrating Mujib Borsho.”