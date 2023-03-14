World leaders are worried only for Dr.Yunus, what about 180 million People?

by Minar Rashid 14 March 2023

Although the majority of the population, including former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, are at risk of harassment, arrest, or disappearance at any given time by the police, the likelihood of such an occurrence happening to Dr. Yunus is relatively low. The government is unlikely to take such actions against him as they would not dare to do so. Despite this, world leaders remain concerned about his safety. No doubt the government under Sheikh Hasina is wrong headed but not that mad to physically harass Dr.Yunus!

On March 7th, a group of 40 prominent leaders from various fields such as politics, diplomacy, business, arts, and academia, including former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and former Vice President Al Gore, sent a letter to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh regarding the treatment of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus by her government. The letter was also published as a full-page ad in the Washington Post. The action highlights the current situation in Bangladesh, where political, religious, and social opponents are facing mistreatment. The regime’s autocratic and repressive actions are primarily targeted at Begum Khaleda Zia and her family who are considered to be the main threat to the regime.

It is important for global leaders to take action and safeguard not only Professor Muhammad Yunus but also democracy and the people of Bangladesh. I have a suggestion for these world leaders: they could consider arranging one more Nobel Peace Prize for Begum Khaleda Zia. This recognition could protect intellectual assets like Dr. Yunus and benefit not only him but also the 180 million people of Bangladesh. Additionally, it could help rescue democracy and restore the rule of law in the country

In addition to awarding Begum Khaleda Zia with the Nobel Peace Prize, global leaders can also take other actions to support democracy and human rights in Bangladesh. These could include imposing more sanctions on individuals responsible for human rights abuses, calling for the release of political prisoners, and supporting civil society organizations working towards democracy and human rights. The situation in Bangladesh requires urgent attention, and it is essential that global leaders take proactive steps to protect the people of Bangladesh and promote democratic values.

Begum Khaleda Zia, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, is a prominent political figure who has dedicated her life to promoting democracy and peace in her country. Her tireless efforts and contributions to the political landscape of Bangladesh have been widely recognized both within and outside the country. It is high time that Begum Khaleda Zia is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to promoting democracy and peace in Bangladesh.

Begum Khaleda Zia has played a significant role in Bangladesh’s democratic history. As the first female Prime Minister of the country, she broke down barriers and paved the way for greater political participation by women in the country. Her advocacy for free and fair elections, an independent judiciary, and a free press have been critical for maintaining a stable and democratic society.

Despite facing significant challenges in her efforts to promote democracy in Bangladesh, Begum Khaleda Zia has remained steadfast in her commitment to democratic reform. She has been the victim of political harassment, imprisonment, and intimidation by those opposed to democratic reform. However, her perseverance and dedication to the cause of democracy have not wavered.

Begum Khaleda Zia’s contributions to promoting peace in Bangladesh are also noteworthy. Under her leadership, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) worked towards fostering peaceful relations with neighbouring countries, such as India and Pakistan.

If Begum Khaleda Zia is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, it will not only recognize her contributions to promoting democracy and peace in Bangladesh but also inspire others to continue the struggle for these values. The present regime in Dhaka has shifted 170 million people out of their comfort zone and is now totally ignoring the appeal for all peace-loving people of the world for a free, fair, and credible election

It will send a powerful message to the people of Bangladesh that their efforts to promote democracy and peace are being recognized and supported by the international community.

Furthermore, it can also encourage other political leaders in Bangladesh and around the world to follow in her footsteps and work towards promoting democracy and peace. The recognition of Begum Khaleda Zia’s contributions can also bring positive attention to Bangladesh, highlighting its democratic progress and fostering international support for its democratic aspirations.

In conclusion, Begum Khaleda Zia’s contributions to promoting democracy and peace in Bangladesh are significant, and her tireless efforts deserve to be recognized with the Nobel Peace Prize. Her unwavering commitment to democratic reform in the face of significant challenges and her efforts towards promoting peaceful relations with neighbouring countries make her a noteworthy political figure deserving of recognition. A Nobel Peace Prize for Begum Khaleda Zia can bring much-needed attention to the ongoing struggle for democracy and peace in Bangladesh, inspiring others to join in this worthy cause.

Author: Marine engineer, columnist-intellectual