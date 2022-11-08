Won’t leave the streets until this govt resigns: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today (November 7, 2022) urged his party leaders and activists to prepare for “more sacrifice” for making the current pro-democracy movement a success by ousting the Awami League government.

While speaking at a discussion he also said they will not retreat from the streets until their goal is achieved.

“Our one point demand is the resignation of the government and Sheikh Hasina,” the BNP leader said.

He said the state power has to be handed over to a caretaker government and then an election must be conducted under a new Election Commission so the country gets a genuinely elected government of the people.

“We have already sacrificed a lot. Many of us are being arrested, jailed, and killed. We have to make more sacrifices,” Fakhrul said.

He said their party leaders and activists will have to move forward by making sacrifices to get back democracy, and people’s rights and protect the country’s independence.

“Let us take the oath on November 7, that we won’t go back home from the streets without achieving our goals, ensuring the fall of this government, restoring democracy and people’s rights,” the BNP leader said.

BNP arranged the discussion in front of its Nayapaltan central office, marking what the party said the “National Revolution and Solidarity Day”.