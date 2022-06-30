“Won’t allow you to speak in parliament”: JP Whip Ranga tells BNP MP Harun

The parliament today witnessed an unprecedented event as opposition Chief Whip Moshiur Rahman Ranga threatened BNP MP Harunur Rashid and said he won’t be allowed to address the house in the future.

Moshiur, also a Jatiya Party lawmaker, issued the threat when Harun advised him to sit in the treasury bench during a discussion over the amendment of finance bill 2022 at the parliament.

“Harun often quotes from the holy Quran partially just for creating hype, while our ruling party people are aware of the Quran,” Moshiur first said.

In response, without a microphone, Harun advised Moshiur to sit in the treasury bench.

Moshiur retorted: “Who made you [Harun] opposition chief whip? Honorable Speaker, if he resorts to such behavior in the future, I will not allow him to present speeches.”

Earlier, Harun raised an allegation saying the Speaker gave them limited time but the treasury bench lawmakers were allowed to speak for longer.

Harun also sought protection from the speaker as ruling Awami League lawmakers raised a hue and cry when he started delivering his speech in the House.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury also reacted to Harun saying that she is running the house as per rules of procedure and always tries to give maximum time to opposition lawmakers.

Besides, BNP lawmaker Rumeen Farhana termed the budget session as Padma Bridge session as a “greater part of the discussion on budget session was spent on hailing the prime minister for Padma Bridge.”

She said that most AL lawmakers either talked about the bridge or criticised BNP more than engaging in discussion on budget-related issues.