Woman died in RAB custody, family members allege torture

Nazmul Haque said, “We didn’t know to which camp of RAB she was taken. After 12:00pm, they came to know that Sultana had been undergoing treatment at Sadar hospital. We rushed there and found RAB men. My niece could not talk. After a while she was taken to Rajshahi Medical College. She died there while undergoing treatment on Friday morning. However, the body was handed over on Saturday afternoon.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo, RAB-5 company commander major Nazmus Sakib said RAB received an allegation of financial fraudulence against Sultana. There was an allegation of an unusual transaction in her bank account. RAB found the proof of the allegation examining her bank statement. On charges of that, she was detained from Muktir intersection by RAB for interrogation.
But she fell sick after detention. She was quickly taken to Naogaon sadar hospital. After providing primary treatment, physicians there gave advice to take her to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. After being taken to Rajshahi, her condition deteriorated further. She died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital after suffering a stroke. After compeletion of legal procedure, the body was handed over to the family members on Saturday afternoon.
Naogaon general hospital resident physician Moumita Jalil said RAB men brought a woman in an ailing condition. She was given primary treatment at the emergency department. Primarily it was found that she was suffering from heart disease. She was sent to Rajshahi for better treatment. At the time there was no mark in her body.
Rajshahi Medical College Hospital director FM Shameem Ahamad said they came to know that the woman fell and received injuries in her head during the interrogation by RAB. Later she was admitted to Naogaon hospital. As her condition deteriorated, she was brought to RMCH. Conducting a CT scan, physicians came to know the patient died from brain hemorrhage. There was a red mark in her head. There was no mark in her body.
Sultana’s son Shahed Hossain Saikat said, “My mother has been a victim of conspiracy. While she was under RAB custody, she was tortured. As a result, she died.”
About the allegation, RAB officer Nazmus Sakib said the woman was not taken to any camp after detention. She fell sick after detention. The allegation of torture is not true.
Sultana’s uncle Nazmul Haque said Sultana was separated from her husband 17 years ago.
She struggled to bring up her son. She was an office assistant at the land office. Nobody brought about any allegation of corruption or irregularities against her.