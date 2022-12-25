Without good teachers, any education reform agenda is futile

One of the critical issues of education reform policy agendas is reducing graduate unemployment in Bangladesh. So far, numerous write-ups have been published through various outlets reflecting the state of unemployment, and expressing concerns about the existing education system. The central message is that our education system, for higher education in particular, fails to prepare graduates with the soft and hard skills necessary to make them employable. Moreover, in our society, it seems that becoming employed is the main purpose of acquiring an education
In Bangladesh, many education reform initiatives are underway at various levels with this goal in sight. At the government level and in universities, the focus is on enhanced opportunities for technical and vocational education. Some exemplary initiatives include the founding of technical and vocational education centres across the country at the upazila levels, and the National University launching skills-focused diploma programmes.
But how can we reach a reality of all our graduates being employable in their respective fields, in Bangladesh or abroad?
During British rule, formal education was introduced in India to educate the citizens of this region, and higher education was established to create an elite class who would be educated as per Western standards of education and would serve the British rulers in delivering public service across India. After the end of the British rule, the British system of higher education was the norm, wherein access to higher education was extremely limited. However, the elite nature of higher education did not persevere.
Once Bangladesh gained independence in 1971, the country replicated the British system of higher education but introduced higher education opportunities for the masses, and new colleges and universities were founded.
Consequently, the massification of higher education took place across the country that resulted in a huge supply of university graduates. The supply was much higher than what the job market demanded, though. And the inevitable outcome of the mismatch was a persistent rise of graduate unemployment. Despite having the required skills, many graduates were unable to get employment. And over the years, because of accumulated pressure, graduate unemployment has become one of our foremost economic problems.
The solution to this problem lies in generating more opportunities for the employment of our graduates – at home and abroad.
This is why an employment-focused reform initiative for education is erroneous. The reform agenda must cover raising the standard of education and improving the reputation of institutions, so that our graduates are universally fit for employment.
Md Shamsul Arifeen Khan Mamun, PhD is a professor of economics at Gurudayal Government College in Kishoreganj, Bangladesh. Email: spu.heqep@gmail.com; headofeco@gdc.gov.bd