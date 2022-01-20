Will work for BNP as an activist, says Taimur

Taimur Alam Khandakar, the defeated independent mayoral candidate of the recent Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) polls and an expelled BNP leader, today said he wants to work as a BNP activist.

“Though the party has expelled me, I’ll work as an activist and won’t join any other party,” he said while talking to reporters at his Masdair residence in the city today.

“I would like to wage a movement seeking the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and against the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the days ahead. I’ll be involved in politics to establish the rights of people,” he said.

He also blamed faulty EVMs for his defeat and urged the political parties not to support EVM use, calling it “the box to steal ballots”.

Replying to a question from journalists about his expulsion from BNP, Taimur said, “I believe that a party is needed for being involved in politics but having a post is not necessary. Besides, no one has informed me about the party’s decision on the phone or through a letter. They expelled me from the party’s posts, didn’t ban me as an activist. So, I’ll work as an activist for the party.”

He also vowed to remain loyal and work for Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman until his death.

BNP yesterday expelled Taimur and Narayanganj city unit general secretary ATM Kamal for violating party discipline.

ATM Kamal was the chief election agent of Taimur.

Taimur was earlier relieved from party chairperson Khaleda Zia’s advisor post and also from the Narayanganj district convener position for contesting the NCC polls.