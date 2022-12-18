‘Will restore democracy’

Vowing afresh to “restore democracy in the country”, BNP brought out a colourful procession in Dhaka yesterday, marking Victory Day.

Thousands of leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies started gathering in front of its Nayapaltan central office and adjacent areas with small processions after Juma prayers.

BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain inaugurated the procession around 3:35pm in front of the central office. From there it moved towards Shantinagar amid tight security.

In the procession, BNP leaders and activists shouted slogans demanding the unconditional release of their party chairperson Khaleda Zia and the restoration of democracy and voting rights in Bangladesh.

“We have proved through our 10 rallies that we believe in peaceful and democratic politics. There was no anarchy, violence, and chaos in any place during our 10 rallies,” said Mosharraf during the Victory Day procession.

“But yesterday [Thursday] the prime minister said we arranged rallies to create chaos. They are making the comments because they are nervous,” said the BNP leader.

Mosharraf said their party has already placed a 10-point demand for the restoration of democracy, and they will launch a simultaneous movement together with other opposition parties to realise the demands.

After parading different roads through Bijoynagar, Kakrail and Shantinagar, the procession ended back at Nayapaltan around 5:10pm.