Will have a very good team in 2023 World Cup: Shakib

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said Bangladesh will have a strong team in the next ICC World Cup 2023, reports UNB.
“I don’t think we need many things (to do well in the next WC). I believe we already have what we need. We’ve good players in our current team capable of doing well in the World Cup. But what we need is to care for them well. We need hard preparation. I believe we’ll have a good team in the next World Cup in India,” he said in an Instagram live session with his fans.
Shakib is currently living in the USA with his family.
The all-rounder is expected to return to the action after October this year.
In the last World Cup, in England, Shakib was Bangladesh’s light bearer hitting 606 runs and scalping 12 wickets.
It was the best all-rounding performance in the World Cup. Despite his tremendous show, Bangladesh failed to do something memorable in the World Cup due to the off-form of the others.
Currently, all cricketing activities are on hold in Bangladesh and other parts of the world due to the spread of coronavirus. Bangladesh Cricket Board on Wednesday postponed the Dhaka Premier League indefinitely.