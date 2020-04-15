Will have a very good team in 2023 World Cup: Shakib

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan said Bangladesh will have a strong team in the next ICC World Cup 2023, reports UNB.

“I don’t think we need many things (to do well in the next WC). I believe we already have what we need. We’ve good players in our current team capable of doing well in the World Cup. But what we need is to care for them well. We need hard preparation. I believe we’ll have a good team in the next World Cup in India,” he said in an Instagram live session with his fans.

Shakib is currently living in the USA with his family.