Saudi Arabia will always remain beside Bangladesh in it’s journey towards development, said Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh, Essa bin Yousef Al Duhailan.

In a message marking the 92nd Saudi National Day yesterday, he said Saudi-Bangladesh relation is deeply rooted and excellent based on strong foundation of religious, cultural, economic and humanitarian ties.

“Saudi Arabia always stands beside Bangladesh, especially in the time of hardship,” he said.

Essa bin Yousef said Saudi-Bangladesh relations witnessed more strength after the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the Kingdom in 2016 and meeting with the King of Saudi Arabia Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, as well as frequent high-level visits by a number of Bangladeshi high officials to Saudi Arabia and vise-versa.

“Besides, Saudi companies also have expressed their eagerness to invest in Bangladesh in various sectors because of peace, political stability, rules-regulations and good incentives.”

“This will help to take the bilateral relationship into a new height as well as assist Bangladesh government to fulfill its vision of becoming a developing country by 2026,” he added.

He said Bangladesh gives great importance to the Kingdom, which in return extended help to improve the living standards and socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

Also, around 2.6 million Bangladeshis are working in the Kingdom, the largest overseas labour market of Bangladesh. They send more than $3.5 billion remittance every year.

He said the Kingdom has supported different projects including building houses, schools, mosques, orphanages, flood shelter houses as well as hospitals, bridges and power plants in Bangladesh. The cooperation will continue in the days to come.