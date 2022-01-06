Wife files GD against Murad

Physician Jahanara Ehsan, wife of former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan, registered a General Diary (GD) against her husband on Thursday accusing him of torturing and issuing her a death threat, reports UNB.

She filed the GD with Dhanmondi police station in the evening, said Ikram Ali Mia, officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station.

He said Jahanara called 999, the National Emergency Service, in the afternoon seeking cooperation from the police to save her from her husband’s torture.

Later, the OC said a team of Dhanmondi police visited Murad’s Dhanmondi residence around 3:00pm and talked to her.