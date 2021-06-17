Why is Dhaka at the bottom of livability index?

Dhaka is again at the bottom of EIU’s Global Liveability Index — this time ranking 137th out of 140 cities.

UK based organization Economist Intelligence Unit’s Global Liveability Index ranks cities around the world based on different aspects. This year Dhaka is the fourth least liveable city in the world, a minor improvement from last year’s 3rd least liveable position. Does Dhaka deserve this ranking?

In Star Connects, The Daily Star’s senior reporter Pinaki Roy discusses the living condition of Dhaka with architect Rafiq Azam.