Why doesn’t Mahbub Talukder resign: Zafrullah

Terming the election commission as a ‘serial killer’, Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury has urged election commissioner Mahbub Talukder to resign.

“He (Mahbub) has said good things, but why he doesn’t resign? What’s the point of remaining in this commission? I urge him to create an example by stepping down,” Zafrullah said while speaking at a view exchange meeting at press conference at National Press Club

EC Mahbub on Wednesday said that the Chattogram city corporation election held on the same day was a model of election irregularities.