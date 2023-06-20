Why a Huge Coal Power Plant in Bangladesh Keeps Running Out of Coal

One of the world’s newest, most contested coal-burning power plants began operation in December. By January, it had ground to a halt for a month. Again, in April, it sat idle for 23 days.

The reason: It didn’t have coal to burn.

That meant it couldn’t produce any electricity nor make money to recoup the $2 billion it cost to build.

The troubles facing the Maitree power plant are a glimpse into the risks that other new coal plants around the world could face in coming years, for a variety of reasons. Maitree shut down temporarily because of a shortage of foreign currency to import coal from Indonesia. That happened because the value of the Bangladeshi taka shrank, while commodity prices, including coal, rose sharply.

Other coal plants elsewhere are at risk of sitting idle in coming years because coal could soon lose its appeal as the cheapest source of electricity.