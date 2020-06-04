WHO brings back ‘controversial’ hydroxychloroquine in solidarity trial

“So far, more than 3,500 patients have been recruited in 35 countries. WHO is committed to accelerating the development of effective therapeutics, vaccines and diagnostics as part of our commitment to serving the world with science, solutions and solidarity,” he said.

Soon after HCQ was suspended from the trial, the Indian government had said that the antimalarial drug has been known for its benefits for a very long time and its usage will be continued on the frontline workers including police and healthcare professionals as prophylaxis. The government had also said that studies were being conducted and the drug would be included in the clinical trial also for the treatment of coronavirus disease.

US president Donald Trump also had strongly advocated the use of HCQ and called it a “game-changer”. He went to the extent of saying that he had taken the medicine.