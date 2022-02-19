‘Who are they to act like big brother over EC formation?’: Hasan Mahmud on Shujan

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Hasan Mahmud today said Shujan (Sushashaner Jonno Nagorik) is not a stakeholder in the election and posed a question as to why the non-government organisation is acting like a “big brother” over the formation of the new Election Commission.

“It is mysterious why this is acting like a ‘big brother’ over the formation of the new Election Commission?” Mahmud, also joint general secretary of ruling Awami League, said.

Hasan Mahmud made the remarks at a views exchange with journalists at Chattogram Circuit House today.

While replying to questions from journalists about making public the names of 10 personalities recommended by the search committee, the minister said it is the jurisdiction of the search committee whether they would publish the names or not, adding, “Who are Shujan? Who are they to tell it?”

The minister also said those who take part in polls are the stakeholders of elections, adding, “Shujan does not take part in polls…so why does it show attitude like big brother? —this is my question”.

“Who are Shujan? It is an NGO that has no branch anywhere in the country and is run by collecting funds from different organisations. It even received funds from the EC once which the former chief election commissioner mentioned before the press,” he said.

“My question is about the advice Shujan gives and the media’s role to highlight those,” the minister also said.

Stressing that the formation of new EC has been initiated transparently, Mahmud said opinions from all stakeholders — including representatives of political parties, journalists and civil society and even pro-BNP intellectuals — have been taken to this end.

“The names that came from these discussions have already been brought to light,” he added.