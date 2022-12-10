White House calls on Bangladesh to investigate reports of pre-election violence

Local media in Bangladesh this week reported police killed one person and wounded more than 60 people on Wednesday in Dhaka when they fired upon activists and members of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the country’s largest opposition party.
The United States is concerned about the reports and is monitoring developments in Bangladesh “very, very closely,” national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.
Kirby said the United States was continuing to call for the right of Bangladesh citizens to engage in peaceful protests without fear, intimidation, harassment or violence.
“We call on all parties in Bangladesh to respect the rule of law, to refrain from violence. We want to see them refrain from harassment, intimidation, and we call on the government to ensure that no party or candidate threatens, incites or conducts violence against any other party,” he said.
Kirby said Washington was also urging government authorities in Bangladesh to “fully investigate reports of violence in a thorough, transparent and impartial manner.”