Which Bangladeshi universities made it to Times Higher Education Impact Ranking 2022?

Twelve universities from Bangladesh have made it to the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2022.

The rankings, announced in London on April 27, are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The 2022 Impact Rankings is the fourth edition, and the overall ranking includes 1,406 universities from 106 countries and regions.

The overall ranking is led by an Australian institution: Western Sydney University.

Brac University ranked first in the list of the universities in Bangladesh. Also known as BracU, it was established in 2001 as a branch of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed’s Brac under the Private University Act, 1992.

Second in this category is Daffodil International University. Established in 2002, DIU is the first university in Bangladesh to have signed the UN’s Commitment to Sustainable Practices of Higher Education Institutions.

Dhaka University, the oldest university in Bangladesh, ranked third in the list. It opened its doors to students on the first day of July in 1921, and today it is the largest public research university in Bangladesh.

United International University came fourth in the list. With financial support from United Group, the institution was established in 2003.

The state-owned Bangladesh Agricultural University in Mymensingh ranked fifth in the list dominated by private universities. Abbreviated as BAU, it was established as the only university of its kind in Bangladesh in 1961.

International University of Business Agriculture and Technology or IUBAT is the sixth university in the list. Established in 1991, it is the first non-government university in Bangladesh according to Wikipedia.

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) is the seventh entry in the list. Founded in 2002, it is a private liberal arts-based university.

World University of Bangladesh ranked eighth among Bangladeshi universities. Abbreviated as WUB, the institution was established in 2003.

Jashore University of Science and Technology (JUST) is the ninth university in the list. It was established in 2007 and started four-year undergraduate courses from the 2009–2010 session.

American International University-Bangladesh ranked 10th among the Bangladeshi universities. It was established in 1994 and is commonly known by its acronym AIUB.

Dhaka International University (DIU) is the 11th entry in the list. Established in 1995, the university operates as a non-profit institution.

Independent University, Bangladesh or IUB ranked 12th among Bangladeshis universities. It was established in 1993, and has an explicit focus on research and global partnerships.